Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 25,600 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.74. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

