Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,761 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.26% of Banco BBVA Argentina worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBAR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 37.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 34,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $695.56 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

