Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.02 Million Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,028 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PBF Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of PBF opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.97. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.