Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $767,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,834 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 246,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 266,990 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 719,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 147,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,619 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $49.73.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

