Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $858,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 551.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 120,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after buying an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.1 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $155.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.66. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $156.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.