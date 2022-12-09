Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $896,000 Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,015 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 8.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 52.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 28.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 31.84 and a 200-day moving average of 32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 121.64.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 513.89 million. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

