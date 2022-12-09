Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant stock opened at $130.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. TheStreet downgraded Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

