Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSC. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after buying an additional 1,352,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,042,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of WSC opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.