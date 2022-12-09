Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 10,373 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 19.1% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 366.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average of $97.13.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

