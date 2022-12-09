Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 38,681 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,681 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

