Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $910,000 Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 691,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,529,000 after purchasing an additional 554,378 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CRK stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

In other Comstock Resources news, CEO M Jay Allison bought 50,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,970,853.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,374,680. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.