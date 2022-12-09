Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture Has $10.90 Million Stock Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 965,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 41,868 shares during the period. Navigator accounts for about 21.3% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture owned about 1.25% of Navigator worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Navigator by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 11.0% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 60,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 51.9% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $11.56 on Friday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

