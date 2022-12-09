Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture Takes $1.26 Million Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. DISH Network accounts for approximately 2.5% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Trading Up 1.2 %

DISH Network stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DISH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

DISH Network Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.