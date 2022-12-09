Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) CEO Buys $230,000.00 in Stock

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PGRE remained flat at $5.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 604,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,989. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,550.78%.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $3,192,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 77.1% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

