Parkwood LLC Raises Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,307,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,739,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,128,000 after buying an additional 418,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TC Energy by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,541,000 after buying an additional 11,445,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

TRP opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

