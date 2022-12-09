Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
Partner Communications Price Performance
PTNR opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.75.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.
Featured Stories
