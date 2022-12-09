Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Partner Communications Price Performance

PTNR opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Partner Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 13.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Partner Communications in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 241.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.