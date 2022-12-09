Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Gap Down to $1.40

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.35. Paysafe shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 2,418 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.

Paysafe Trading Down 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

Paysafe’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 13th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $28,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

