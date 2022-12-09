Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.4% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after acquiring an additional 736,720 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $153.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.55.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.