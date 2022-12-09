Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 45,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 93,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 278.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,170,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,213,000 after buying an additional 453,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

PFE stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

