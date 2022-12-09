Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $85,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $112.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $141.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

