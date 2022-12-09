Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.