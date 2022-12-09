Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $362.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

