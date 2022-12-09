Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Shares of DHR opened at $271.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.46 and a 200 day moving average of $266.27. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

