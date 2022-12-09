Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 34,619 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,619 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

