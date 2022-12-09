Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.01.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

