Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $489.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.00 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $342,464.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 111.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

