Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CSFB

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) was downgraded by CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$51.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$52.00. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.79.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PPL traded down C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$45.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.67. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$37.07 and a 52-week high of C$53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

