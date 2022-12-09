Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires 2,993 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in nVent Electric by 65.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 14.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $40.52.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Further Reading

