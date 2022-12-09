Penn Capital Management Company LLC Boosts Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

NYSE MTN opened at $251.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.90. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $347.77.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.99%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

