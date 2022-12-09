Penn Capital Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 66.6% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 266,353 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 63.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 27,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPO. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.48.

XPO Logistics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

