Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys 1,132 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $2,007,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 92.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 42,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $94.79 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TER. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

