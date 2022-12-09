Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys 3,850 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Insider Activity

Catalent Price Performance

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.20. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $130.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.