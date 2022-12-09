Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

Primerica Price Performance

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,032.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.21. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $159.47.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.