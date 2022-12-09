Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.89. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $3.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.