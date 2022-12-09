Penn Capital Management Company LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Olin by 36.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Olin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Olin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,306,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Trading Down 1.0 %

Olin Dividend Announcement

OLN opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Olin to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $69.00 price target on Olin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

