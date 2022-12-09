Penn Capital Management Company LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,135,000 after acquiring an additional 54,551 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 2.2 %

AIRC opened at $37.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.