Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 5,105 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.13% of LendingTree worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in LendingTree by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in LendingTree by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $251,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $143.09.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.68 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 12.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $909,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $91,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,434.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $909,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,830,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

