Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 564,950 Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,674,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,950 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.47% of trivago worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in trivago by 91.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in trivago by 77.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 393,520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in trivago by 253.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at $425,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.34 on Friday. trivago has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). trivago had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $185.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

