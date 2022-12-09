Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 291 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 87.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $51,600,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.58.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BURL opened at $198.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 1.07. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $295.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

