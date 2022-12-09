Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director David S. Lundeen Sells 4,000 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 198,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $141.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Perficient

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Perficient by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.