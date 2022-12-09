Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director David S. Lundeen Sells 4,000 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Perficient Stock Performance
Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 198,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $141.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Perficient
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Perficient by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
