Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.06

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 2751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

