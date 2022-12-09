Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSMMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.85) to GBX 2,150 ($26.22) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Persimmon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,290 ($15.73) to GBX 1,230 ($15.00) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 1,360 ($16.58) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,480 ($18.05) to GBX 1,117 ($13.62) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,714.00.

PSMMY opened at $31.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

