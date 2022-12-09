Persistence Market Cap Tops $75.77 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $75.77 million and approximately $262,200.48 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00003266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Persistence has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Persistence Profile
Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 157,673,552 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,173,552 tokens. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Persistence
