Peter K. Jr. Angstadt Sells 75,000 Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ForgeRock Trading Up 8.2 %

NYSE FORG traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,066,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. ForgeRock, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64.

FORG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of ForgeRock to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.25 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

