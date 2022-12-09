Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner Sells 1,902 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total transaction of C$26,247.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,431 shares in the company, valued at C$654,547.80.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE PEY traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.67. The company had a trading volume of 702,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,089. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$8.44 and a twelve month high of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

