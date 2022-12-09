Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 278.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $290.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

