Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.
Pharvaris Trading Up 356.6 %
Shares of PHVS stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50.
Institutional Trading of Pharvaris
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
