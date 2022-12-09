Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

