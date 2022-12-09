Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Announces $1.27 Quarterly Dividend

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Philip Morris International has a dividend payout ratio of 89.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.0%.

NYSE PM opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.85.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,043,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,852,000 after purchasing an additional 852,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,645,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,600,000 after purchasing an additional 210,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 846.8% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 195,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 174,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

