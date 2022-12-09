Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Announces $1.27 Quarterly Dividend

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Philip Morris International has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Philip Morris International has a dividend payout ratio of 89.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.0%.
Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE PM opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,043,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,852,000 after purchasing an additional 852,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,645,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,600,000 after purchasing an additional 210,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 846.8% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 195,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 174,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
