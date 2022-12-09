Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 486.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 53,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 44,416 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 718,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,370,000 after purchasing an additional 238,357 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 996,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

