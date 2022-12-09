Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of PECO opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after buying an additional 125,181 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,535,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,606,000 after buying an additional 55,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after buying an additional 1,084,530 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

